Cheque it out!

Specsavers staff in Larne have raised £253.72 for charity through a number of events and activities.

Nicole White, William Nicholl and Clare McCowan of Specsavers Larne recently presented a cheque for £253.72 to Roma Brown of the Larne Support Group for N.I. Hospice.

The money was raised by all Specsavers Larne staff who held a raffle, a cake sale, a lucky dip, face painting and a Star Wars characters dress up.