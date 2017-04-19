Charities called on to get ‘Food Connected’

Tesco and FareShare are calling on charities and community groups in and around Larne to register for an exciting scheme which sees surplus food become meals for people in need.

Tesco’s Community Food Connection programme with FareShare FoodCloud, recruits and supports charities and community groups, linking them to Tesco stores via an innovative app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items available at the end of each day.

Tesco is now set to extend Community Food Connection to its Larne Main Street Express store, which will significantly extend the number of charities reached and the number of meals given to people in need. Groups that benefit include homeless shelters, after-school clubs, foodbanks and domestic violence refuges. If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud to register.