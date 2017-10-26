Chance to win a scienterrific workshop

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is offering schools in East Antrim the chance to win a unique fun-filled workshop with a BHF-funded researcher to inspire pupils to learn about how their hearts work.

The competition is open to all primary and secondary schools right across the UK,and is simple to enter.

Schools just need to sign up to one of the BHF’s school fundraisers; AllStar Games, Jump Rope for Heart or Ultimate Dodgeball before midnight on February 28, 2018, to be in with a chance to have one of the BHF’s cutting-edge researchers come into your school and lead a fun-filled, interactive day of activities about what the heart does and how it works.

The BHF runs three school fundraising initiatives which show children and young people how to keep fit and maintain a healthy heart through exercise. The money raised goes towards the BHF’s life saving research, and the school can also keep 20% of the money raised to put towards new equipment and resources to promote a healthy lifestyle for its pupils.

Jessica Rose, Programme Manager for school fundraisers at the BHF, said: “We’re delighted to be offering a school the chance to win a workshop with one of our BHF-funded researchers, who work tirelessly to help fight heart disease.”

By signing up to one of these school fundraisers before the end of February, schools will automatically be eligible for a chance to win. The winners will be notified by email by no later than May 31, 2018, and the workshop will be arranged during the summer term. For more details or to sign up, visit www.bhf.org.uk/researcherday