Cash award helps bat-spotting event take wing

A £1,000 cash award for a Larne community wildlife project has helped a bat-spotting event get off to a flying start.

The project received the funding from organic skin and haircare brand Green People, which is celebrating its 20th year with a national campaign ‘Change the World in 20 Ways’.

With an aim to drive positive change in the world, Green People invited individuals and groups across the UK to apply for £1,000 to put towards projects that make a difference in their local communities.

Bat Nights tours was founded by Nicholas Davis as part of the local community group, Larne Renovation Generation, to raise awareness of local bat life in the Larne area, and to highlight the plight of these threatened animals. Bats are one of the most heavily-protected species in the UK and Europe, largely due to habitat loss in recent decades.

Nicholas said: “The cash from Green People helped to fund three successful Bat Nights in September. The evenings were well-supported by our community, and we were able to spot several common pipistrelles and one soprano pipistrelle. Thanks to this award, I’ll also be able to enhance the environment for bats in sites across Larne, ready for next year’s Bat Nights.

“My aim is to get more people interested in nature by creating inclusive events and unique activities in the local area. Green People’s grant has been invaluable in helping to achieve this.”

Charlotte Vohtz, an organic beauty pioneer who founded ethical beauty brand Green People, said: “Our company began with a mission to make a positive difference in the beauty world. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re delighted that our success now means we can help to fund worthwhile projects around the UK – projects that also seek to make a difference to people’s lives.

“Bat Nights is an inspiring initiative that has clearly been embraced by the Larne community. We’re honoured to have played a part in helping this project to get off the ground, and congratulate Nicholas for his dedication and hard work.”

Green People is supported by well-known anatomist, author and broadcaster, and official science communication advisor and brand ambassador, Professor Alice Roberts.

Commenting on the campaign, Alice said:

“It’s great to hear about how the projects supported by Green People’s ‘Change the World’ grants have come to fruition. The grants have helped to fund projects ranging from patient support and rehabilitation to environmental schemes and nature education. I’d like to congratulate all the winners again, and I hope they’re inspired to continue striving for positive change in their communities.”