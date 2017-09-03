Carrick invite to Irish C.E. President

The Irish CE Union has appointed a successor to current President, Alan Blair, who will leave the position in September.

Mark Crawford will be installed at the 103rd Irish National Christian Endeavour Convention to be held on Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16.

The Christian Movement is strong in East Antrim and Mark has already received an invitation to East Antrim’s Fun Day in October in First Carrickfergus.

A civil engineer who currently lives outside Dungannon, with wife Victoria and their two daughters, Mark is a member of Newmills Presbyterian Church.

His strong connections with CE stem back to his childhood in Co. Fermanagh where he attended Knockninny Junior and Young People’s CE and where his family still reside.

Over the years he has progressed from a young member to taking on various roles within the organisation with a focus primarily on working with Young People. He has served as Young People’s Convener on both the Enniskillen Area Executive and

Irish Union Board level.

It is in this area where his true passion lies and over the last number of years he has led annual summer camps for teenagers involving craft, outdoor pursuits and worship in various forms such as music and drama.

The Local CE Union organising committee has arranged special events for all ages including Juniors, Young People and Seniors as well as two evening rallies.

Everyone will be very welcome these events.

Further information can be obtained by contacting conventioninformation@gmail.com