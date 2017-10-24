Cairncastle quizzers raise funds for PRAXIS

Organisers and supporters of the recent Cairncastle Community Association annual charity quiz are delighted to have raised £252 for PRAXIS which has a presence in Larne.

They have presented the £252 raised on the night to Jackie, manager from PRAXIS which empowers adults and children with mental ill health, learning disabilities or acquired brain injury to enjoy every day living.

Mattie's Meeting House was packed for the Cairncastle Community Association annual charity quiz in aid of PRAXIS.(Pictures kindly submitted.)

Receiving the funds, Jackie, said: “Every penny will be used directly on our service users to give them a fun filled day, thank you”.

Siobhan Mulvenna, from Cairncastle Community Association extended thanks to everyone who attended as well as Mattie’s Meeting House for providing the venue and all the committee members who donated prizes for the raffle.