Cadets playing part in unique poppy project

Cadets from Glengormley Detachment, 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force, have been hard at work on a unique project as part of the Volunteering Section for Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The www.poppyofhonour2018 project is creating a giant Remembrance Poppy constructed of steel and glass which will involve 1,115,471 individual Poppies one for every British and Commonwealth Servicemen lost during World War 1, including the names of 800 women killed in WW1 and the 306 soldiers who were shot at dawn, who have been granted a Royal pardon.

Lt Shirley Montgomery, Detachment Commander, said: “Cadets from Glengormley Detachment will hand write each of the 6000 individual Remembrance Poppies that we have been allocated with the Rank, name and the date when they were Killed in Action or Missing in Action during WW1. Then the Poppies, along with small vials containing earth and small artefacts from the Battlefields of WW1 will be permanently sealed inside the glass and steel Poppy, only when the last hand-written Poppy is placed inside”. She said the cadets were keen to get on with the work with many researching what happened more than 100 years ago when 60 million soldiers were mobilised.

“As well as the thousands of volunteers, who of many were women, they all answered the “call” for King and Country in many different roles. These men were loved ones, someone’s son, brother, father or uncle and we hope this memorial will ensure that they are Remembered and the sacrifice they made for future generations. We are hoping that this memorial will become the People’s Memorial to those who never returned.”