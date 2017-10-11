Bronze medal for Newtownabbey chef at Salon Culinaire

A chef from Newtownabbey has won a bronze medal in the All-Ireland Chef of the Year competition at Salon 2017.

Adam Stewart scooped the medal at the annual staff culinary competition run by Sodexo, one of Northern Ireland’s leading catering and facilities management services companies.

Adam, who works for Sodexo as chef de partie at Allstate in Belfast, impressed the judges with his starter of seared halloumi with a lightly spiced warm chickpea salad, followed by pan-fried hake with pommes mousseline, and a lemon caper and shellfish sauce.

His dessert was a dark chocolate dome with a light orange filling on a cardamom biscuit, served with an orange compote and light cardamom ice cream.

Adam said: “It’s my second year to enter the Chef of the Year competition and my first time to win a medal.

“I was up against two top class previous winners so I was delighted with my achievement as it shows my continuing development in a competitive arena.”

The competition was won by another Northern Ireland chef, Nicky Reid, executive chef for Sodexo at Almac in Craigavon, who was presented with the Gold medal.