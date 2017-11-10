Borough businesses ready to tuck into BBC Good Food Show

Four food and drink producers from Mid and East Antrim are ready to showcase at the BBC Good Food Show.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is offering the producers the opportunity to showcase, sample and sell products over the three days to thousands of visitors.

Following last year’s sell-out launch, the BBC Good Food Show is back from today, November 10, and will run until November 12 to showcase and celebrate Northern Ireland’s finest produce.

The event at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall has a new and improved layout with a bigger space to showcase the best of artisan produce from across Northern Ireland.

Chair of MEA’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, Ald Maureen Morrow said, “This is an excellent opportunity to raise the profile of our local agri-food companies from across the Borough to an audience of over 12,500 engaged foodies.

“For businesses it provides an unmissable marketing opportunity, the chance to align local agri-food producers with a line-up of well-respected chefs, network with other Food NI members and key contacts in the NI food and drink industry.

“Agri-food is one of Council’s priority sectors which we’re committed to supporting and growing as part of the Integrated Economic Development Strategy for Mid and East Antrim. We offered some MEA food producers the opportunity to trade at the Balmoral Show this year and it was such a success with fabulous feedback that we’re delighted to be offering another opportunity to show off what high quality, tasty produce our Borough has to offer.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has secured two branded stands for local producers Tom & Ollie, Linda’s Original, Tully Farm and Camran to showcase from.

To find out more go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/foodanddrink