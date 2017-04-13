‘Big Spring Beach Clean’ at Glenarm

Residents in Glenarm and the wider East Antrim area are being urged to help make Glenarm Strand gleam again by taking part in a beach clean on Thursday, April 20, from 11am to 1pm.

Volunteers will join Ulster Wildlife, Glenarm Wildlife Group and Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust to help turn the tide on marine litter, from bottles to bags, which is littering this picturesque stretch of shoreline.

The clean-up is the first in a series of beach cleans being organised by Ulster Wildlife around the Northern Ireland coast to help raise awareness of marine litter and improve beaches, for both people and wildlife to enjoy.

Emma Mulholland, Living Seas Trainee with Ulster Wildlife, said: “Every year tonnes of litter washes up on our beaches. This not only looks unsightly, but can pose be a real danger to our local marine life”

Volunteers are invited to meet at Glenarm Strand car park and suitable footwear and warm clothing is recommended. Gloves, litter picks and bags will be provided.