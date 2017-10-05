Ballymena Public meeting on school budget cuts

The National Association of Head teachers (NAHT) are staging a series of public events to highlight the extent of the funding crisis facing education.

NAHT has arranged a public meeting tonight, October 5, at Castle Tower School in Ballymena, starting at 7.30pm.

It is understood further events are planned over the coming weeks in Londonderry/Derry, Newry and Omagh.

The meetings are open to all school leaders, staff, parents, governors and politicians.