Ballygally Biodiversity highlighting the plight of East Antrim’s ‘little reds’

As part of Red Squirrel week the Ballygally Biodiversity Group set up a display in Larne Library for public viewing and to encourage new members to help with the survival of “little reds”. The Group has extended special thanks to Larne Library staff for their support.

Red squirrel populations have declined since the introduction of the grey squirrel n 1876 and it is now thought there are less than 140,000 red squirrels left in the UK.

Currently in Northern Ireland red squirrels are distributed in the Mourne Mountains, south and west Tyrone and Co. L‘Derry, the Glens of Antrim and Fermanagh.