Artistic quartet ready to put ‘Quadart’ on display at Carrick Civic Centre

The four artists (pictured from left) Steve Diamond, Joanne Campbell, Karen Shaw and Michael Sparkes who are preparing to put on a ‘Quadart Exhibition’ at the Civic Centre in Carrickfergus.

Following a Grand Opening on Saturday, September 30, from 2-4pm, which is open to all, the exhibition will run from Monday, October 2, to Saturday, October 14, from 10am to 4pm daily, except Sundays.

The Quadart Exhibition will feature a range of mediums from the four artists.

To find out more see their Facebook page - Quadart.

(Photograph kindly submitted).