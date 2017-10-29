Armistice Breakfast

Friends of the 36th (Ulster) Division Cairncastle are having a breakfast on Armistice day, Saturday, November 11, in Larne Town Hall at 9.30am. Following breakfast there will be a presentation on World War One and music.

Part of the music will be provided by renowned local singer Cecil Knox singing his new song on Passchendaele.

An act of remembrance will be held at 11.00am. Breakfast can only be booked by the purchase of a ticket which are priced at £6 each.

Tickets are now available to book by contacting 07973433114.