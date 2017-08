Ballycarry Community Centre will be the venue for a cookery demonstration on a USA theme on Friday, September 1, at 8pm.

To highlight the “American Immigrants” theme for the 25th Broadisland Gathering, Arlene Thompson of Bellahill Cookery will be cooking up some tasty American style recipes at the annual demo.

Tickets priced £5 are available at Beattie’s shop or pay at the door.