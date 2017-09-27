All the fun of the Mounthill Fair at Raloo on October 7

All roads will lead to Raloo on the first Saturday in October when the Mounthill Fair will be held once again on the lands of the Mackey Family at Crosshill Road.

The popular annual event on October 7 will feature the usual horse, pony, donkey, sheep, driving classes and poultry sale, for which it is renowned but there will also be goats, vintage tractors, a sheepdog demonstration (Silverstream Sheepdogs), McMullan’s Mobile Farm, a range of artisan food and craft stalls, as well as display units from Inver Garden Centre, the PSNI and NIFRS.

The younger generation won’t be neglected as a bouncy castle, face painting, glitter tattoos and kids crafts will all be available. In addition, there will be the annual raffle, plus a naming competition for three pygmy goats. This year’s Fair will also have a packed programme of entertainment from 11am to 4pm featuring such talent as Magheramorne Silver Band Ensemble and Antrim Coast Dance Academy.

Proceeds from the 2017 Fair will be donated to the Society’s nominated charity, the Mitre Trust at Musgrave Park Hospital. For further information, email mounthillfairsec@gmail.com or call 07523090877.