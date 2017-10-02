Ahoghill singer taking part in Farmers’ Bash

A singer songwriter from Ahoghill will be among the performers in the Farmer’s Bash at the SSE Arena, Belfast, on October 6.

Sara Crockett will be taking to the stage at the Bash which celebrates and showcases the very best of Irish country music featuring its biggest stars, including Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh, Marty Mone, Robert Mizzell and is supported by the Grassmen.

Sara released a five track EP titled “Better Be Gone” in 2013 and has been nominated for “Horizon Act” and “Album of the Year” at 2014 British Country Music Awards. She has also played at the legendary “Bluebird Cafe” in Nashville, as featured in the tv show “Nashville” and had TV appearances on Irish TV and BBC Arts Show. In April of this year she had her song “Come With Me” featured in Blue Peter.