Agewell launch has big IMPACT

The much anticipated launch of the innovative IMPACTAgewell programme, packed a punch in terms of showcasing the achievements the local Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) team have had in securing a £1 million investment from Dunhill Medical Trust to support older people in partnership with a wide range of agencies.

Opening the event, Mayor, Audrey Wales, congratulated MEAAP and partners including the Council, on successfully collaborating to design and secure such a prestigious and competitive funding opportunity which, she said, “proves just how the community and voluntary sector have a vital lead role in not only representing the voice of older people but also

Deirdre McCloskey (MEAAP Project Coordinator) with Linn Road Ladies Group, Larne, at the launch of the innovative IMPACTAgewell programme.

contributing to the ongoing community planning process.”

Due to the funding support of The Dunhill Medical Trust, the Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership have developed six local health and wellbeing hubs, partnering with six GP Practices, PACT Community Pharmacists and staff from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

These local hubs, anticipate supporting over 1,100 older people over the next three years to develop a personalised action plan which will set health related goals including connecting in with local community activities via social prescriptions.

MEAAP Project Coordinator, Deirdre McCloskey, said: “MEAAP is a charity set up in 2011 to represent older people and local older people groups and we have been working hard over the last four years as part of our core Ageing Well & Reaching Out

Deirdre McCloskey (MEAAP Project Coordinator), Anne Donaghy (MEABC Chief Executive), Jean Haveron ( MEAAP Chair), Sarah Allport & Susan Kay (Dunhill Medical Trust)

Programme to empower communities and Age Champion volunteers to deliver a wide range of activities to support older people in our community.

“We are delighted that The Dunhill Medical Trust recognised the need to allow MEAAP to invest over £300,000 of the funding awarded in local community/voluntary sector partnerships who will help us deliver a wide range of social prescriptions to the older people we aim to support – activities like luncheon clubs, walking groups, health condition support groups, arts/crafts etc. – all of which are examples of care in the community, by the community.”

Sue Kay, Executive Director of The Dunhill Medical Trust, said: “MEAAP’s people-centred, flexible approach and realistic and practical model meant that the decision to provide financial support was made very easy for us.

“We are very much looking forward to working with MEAAP to spread the word and ultimately, change the lives of older people for the better.”