Advent quilts on show at St Cedma’s

An exhibition of Quilts for Advent is being held in St Cedma’s Parish Church over the first two weekends in December.

It will be open to the public between 2-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays of December 2 and 3 and December 9 and 10.

The quilts, hand stitched by 14 members of Parish Piecemakers over an 11 month period, first went on show last Advent and proved very popular.

They bring the Christmas story to life in a new and very accessible form with simple images and vibrant colours making the human element of the age old story relevant to us today.

Festive afternoon teas, priced £5 per person, featuring home-baked delicacies will be served on vintage china in the adjoining hall making a great afternoon out for all ages.

All proceeds will go to the new hall building fund.

Everyone will be most welcome.