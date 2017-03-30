A ‘dam’ good day out at Killylane Water Treatment Works

Mid & East Antrim councillors and NI Water officials pictured at an Open Event at Killylane Water Treatment Works, Ballyclare. NI Water is currently marking 10 years of delivering what matters for communities right across Northern Ireland and the Killylane facility was opened to the public in order to mark the anniversary.

Visitors from Ballyclare and beyond saw first-hand how NI Water supplies 560 million litres of high quality drinking water every single day.

Killylane WTW was first built in 1960, with an upgrade in 2014. It treats water from Killylane Impounding Reservoir and can supply 16.7 million litres of water per day supplying a large area of County Antrim including Larne, Ballymena and Ballyclare.