Search

$esc.html($content.name)

Chris McNaghten is organising an AWARE Mood Walk in Glenarm on July 18 to get local people talking about mental health.

Chris McNaghten is organising an AWARE Mood Walk in Glenarm on July 18 to get local people talking about mental health.

Andrea (left) with the proceeds for Meningitis Research Foundation from the Edinburgh half marathon which she ran in memory of Christopher McKee, who died of meningitis in 2011, whose mother Anna is pictured, right.

Andrea (left) with the proceeds for Meningitis Research Foundation from the Edinburgh half marathon which she ran in memory of Christopher McKee, who died of meningitis in 2011, whose mother Anna is pictured, right.